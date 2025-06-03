Tragic death of 10-year-old rape victim sparks outrage in Bihar

A 10-year-old rape victim died at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Bihar, India, leading to widespread protests and political condemnation. The girl belonged to the Dalit community and was admitted for treatment after a brutal attack.

Her uncle claimed she waited nearly four hours in an ambulance before receiving care, but hospital officials denied these allegations. They said she was brought in with serious injuries and referred between departments due to the complexity of her condition.

Initially treated at a local hospital for knife wounds sustained during the alleged rape on May 26, the girl was later transferred to Patna for reconstructive surgery on her windpipe. The accused attacker is currently in custody.

The incident drew sharp criticism after a video showed Congress leaders confronting hospital staff over the delayed admission. Rahul Gandhi called the case “extremely shameful” and demanded full accountability from the authorities.

Both the National Human Rights Commission and National Commission for Women have asked for detailed reports on the hospital’s handling of the case. Opposition parties, including Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal, held protests demanding justice.

This tragedy has once again highlighted serious issues in Bihar’s healthcare system. Earlier in May, another hospital faced criticism after a patient was bitten by a rat, pointing to ongoing challenges in medical care and infrastructure in the region.