Nigeria flood disaster: Death toll surpasses 200 in mokwa tragedy

The death toll from devastating flash floods in Mokwa, Niger State, Nigeria, has risen to over 200, officials confirmed Tuesday. The flooding, caused by torrential overnight rains last Thursday, destroyed more than 250 homes and left hundreds missing, prompting fears that the final death count could climb even higher.

Ahmad Suleiman, the state’s humanitarian commissioner, said recovery teams are still searching for bodies. “We’re still looking for more,” he told local media, admitting that the full scale of the disaster remains uncertain. Some families have reported losing dozens of relatives, making it one of the deadliest single-day flood events in Nigeria’s history.

The disaster has raised urgent concerns about infrastructure and environmental neglect. Residents say blocked culverts and an abandoned railway embankment trapped floodwaters, causing a catastrophic breach. These man-made barriers, along with poor drainage and unregulated housing near waterways, made the flooding far worse, they explained.

While climate change has led to more intense weather patterns in Nigeria, experts and residents argue that poor urban planning, waste dumping, and ignored flood warnings contributed heavily to this tragedy. Just days before the flood, Nigeria’s meteorological agency had issued a flash flood alert for 15 states, including Niger.

Government aid has reportedly arrived, but many locals say they have received nothing. Amid the stench of decomposing bodies still trapped under rubble, residents are demanding faster, more coordinated help. Volunteers continue to recover bodies as far as 10 kilometers away, swept into the Niger River by the powerful waters.