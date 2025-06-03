Influential man arrested after brutally beating family in Karachi’s defence

A family from Karachi’s Defence area has come forward after facing brutal assault by an influential man. The incident, which occurred near Khayaban-e-Ittehad, has sparked widespread outrage. According to the victim, he was on his way to pick up his sisters from their office in Defence when his motorcycle slightly collided with a car. The man inside the car immediately became aggressive and started beating him.

Despite repeatedly apologizing, the young man said the attacker continued to hit him. Another armed individual forced him into the car at gunpoint and also violently assaulted him during the ordeal.

The victim further revealed that his sisters pleaded with the attackers to stop, begging for mercy, but they refused. After brutally beating him, they threatened him before letting him go.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the incident occurred around 8 PM on Sunday. The victim’s sisters, who work at a nearby salon, were visibly distressed and crying, yet their pleas were ignored by the attackers.

Later, police arrested the main suspect, identified as Salman Farooqi. He was presented in the City Court of District South, where the court approved a two-day physical remand for Farooqi and his accomplice, handing them over to police custody for further investigation.