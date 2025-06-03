Trader shot, 12 goats stolen in bold robbery ahead of Eid in Karachi

KARACHI: A goat trader from Umerkot was injured in a robbery near Ayesha Manzil on Tuesday, as criminals snatched 12 goats in a violent daylight incident ahead of Eid ul Adha. According to police reports, the trader — identified as Miandad — had arrived in Karachi to sell goats for the upcoming Eid. However, when he resisted the robbers, they opened fire and injured him before fleeing with his livestock.

Police said the robbers managed to escape with all 12 goats, leaving Miandad wounded on the street. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable, but the attack has raised security concerns among traders and buyers.

As Eid ul Adha approaches, many traders travel from rural areas to urban centers like Karachi to sell sacrificial animals. However, with this movement, incidents of theft and armed robbery have also increased, particularly in busy market zones.

Just days earlier, four armed suspects on motorcycles robbed a citizen near the same area, stealing his rickshaw along with three sacrificial rams. A video showed the man, named Rashid, visibly shaken and in tears after the loss.

Moreover, another group of robbers intercepted a truck in Liaquatabad this month and made off with livestock worth over Rs600,000. With the festival drawing near, citizens and traders are urging law enforcement agencies to step up patrols and protect both people and their animals.