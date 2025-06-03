Karachi experiences unprecedented three-day earthquake sequence, 21 tremors recorded

Karachi has been experiencing an unprecedented series of earthquakes for the past three days, marking the first time in the city’s history that tremors have been continuously reported over such a duration. According to Geo News, the Seismic Monitoring Center confirmed that a total of 21 tremors have been recorded in the city since the start of this unusual seismic activity.

The most recent tremor was reported at 11:51 AM today, with a magnitude of 2.0 on the Richter scale and a depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was identified as being 23 kilometers east of Malir. Although the tremors have been of low intensity, they have raised concerns among citizens and authorities alike, prompting discussions about the city’s readiness to handle natural disasters.

Chief Meteorologist Ameer Haider provided some insight into the cause of the ongoing tremors. He stated that the repeated seismic activity is due to the activation of the Landhi Fault Line, a lesser-known but locally significant fault in the region. According to Haider, this fault line has become active but is now in the process of settling back to normal conditions.

Experts have indicated that such geological activity is not uncommon in tectonically active areas, but it is rare for Karachi to experience this level of sustained tremors. Haider added that more minor earthquakes could occur over the next week as part of the fault line’s adjustment process. He advised citizens to remain calm but alert, and to follow basic earthquake safety guidelines to avoid panic and ensure preparedness.

In response to the seismic developments, local authorities are monitoring the situation closely and coordinating with geological experts. While there have been no reports of serious damage or injuries so far, the event has highlighted the urgent need for earthquake resilience measures in Karachi’s infrastructure and public awareness efforts.

The unusual wave of tremors has sparked discussions on social media, with residents sharing their experiences and expressing concerns over the lack of preparedness. Many are calling for educational campaigns, emergency drills, and building inspections to ensure that Karachi can safely withstand future seismic risks.