Pakistan to host 14th South Asian games in january 2026 with 27 sports disciplines

Pakistan is set to host the 14th South Asian Games in January 2026, following a decision made at the Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPC) meeting on June 2. The Punjab government has agreed to organise this major multi-sport event, showcasing athletes competing in 27 different sports.

Lahore will be the main city for the games, hosting a variety of sports including archery, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, football, golf, hockey, judo, kabaddi, karate, rugby, shooting, swimming, taekwondo, weightlifting, wrestling, and cricket, according to the Pakistan Sports Board. This broad range highlights the event’s diverse sporting appeal.

During the meeting, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) submitted its recommendations to the Ministry of IPC. In response, a high-level committee was formed with representatives from all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir. This committee, led by the IPC Secretary, will review the proposals carefully.

The committee has been given two weeks to prepare a detailed report covering key areas such as budgeting, security arrangements, and venue selection. Officials emphasized the government’s strong commitment to providing all necessary resources to ensure the games meet international standards.

Additionally, the discussion focused on potential organisational challenges and ways to avoid disruptions. The government aims to deliver a smooth and successful event, offering world-class facilities and hospitality to athletes and officials.

Hosting the South Asian Games is expected to boost Pakistan’s global image by demonstrating its ability to successfully organise large international sporting events. Both the Punjab government and Islamabad administration are working together to make the 2026 games a memorable occasion.