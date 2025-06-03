Malir jail meltdown: Top officials suspended after mass prison escape

In response to a major security breach at Malir District Jail, the Sindh government has suspended top prison officials, including the Inspector General of Prisons Qazi Nazir Ahmed, following the escape of over 200 inmates during a panic triggered by earthquake tremors.

Sindh’s Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon confirmed the suspensions, which also include Deputy IG Hassan Sehto and Jail Superintendent Arshad Hussain. The move comes amid intense criticism over lax security and poor crisis management.

Memon announced the formation of a two-member high-level inquiry committee. It comprises Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi and Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho. They are tasked with determining what went wrong and who should be held accountable. The report is expected to be submitted to the Sindh government within days.

Authorities say the chaos began late Sunday night after mild tremors were felt in the city. Jail officials, fearing a structural collapse, let inmates out of their barracks — but failed to secure the perimeter. Over 200 seized the opportunity to flee. So far, 78 have been re-arrested, and search operations continue with multiple teams deployed.

Memon urged fugitives to return voluntarily by midnight. “If they surrender, they will not face additional charges,” he said. “If arrested later, they will be booked under anti-terrorism and jailbreak laws, with punishments of up to 7 years.”

In a heartfelt moment, one mother personally returned her son to jail, pleading with officials not to harm him. “He ran in panic with the crowd. He is not a criminal,” she said.

This is one of the worst jailbreaks in Karachi’s history, raising serious questions about emergency protocols and security readiness at the prison facilities.