Powerful 5.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Türkiye, dozens injured

TÜRKIYE – A strong earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck southwestern Türkiye, spreading panic among residents and causing dozens of injuries, according to local media reports. The tremors were felt across the Marmaris region, where people rushed out of their homes in fear. Eyewitnesses reported buildings swaying and windows rattling as the ground shook, leading to chaos and confusion.

Authorities confirmed that nearly 70 people were injured in the aftermath of the quake. Among them was a 14-year-old girl. In a few cases, individuals jumped from high places in panic to save their lives, which led to injuries, said Türkiye’s Interior Minister in a social media statement.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of collapsed buildings or major structural damage in residential areas so far. Rescue and emergency teams have been deployed to assess the situation and provide medical assistance where needed.

The earthquake prompted memories of recent seismic activity in Türkiye and nearby regions, with experts urging citizens to stay alert and follow safety guidelines. Meanwhile, officials continue to monitor aftershocks and ensure public safety.

This latest earthquake highlights the country’s vulnerability to natural disasters and the importance of disaster preparedness. Authorities are urging calm while promising timely updates and support for affected communities.