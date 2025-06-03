Pakistan to face Bangladesh in key t20 series starting July 20

Pakistan will travel to Bangladesh in July for a three-match T20I series, starting July 20, as part of their preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup and Asia Cup. This series follows Pakistan’s recent clean sweep (3-0) over Bangladesh on home turf.

The matches will be played on July 20, 22, and 24, with venues to be confirmed soon by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). Captain Salman Ali Agha confirmed the tour, calling it a key step to prepare for spin-friendly conditions expected in Bangladesh, the West Indies, and potentially the UAE, where the Asia Cup may be held if it proceeds.

This short series is also seen as a “return leg” of bilateral matches after Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan. For Pakistan, it offers a chance to test bench strength, build momentum, and finalize combinations for high-stakes events ahead. For Bangladesh, it’s an opportunity to bounce back and assess their squad on home soil.

Meanwhile, political tensions continue to impact scheduling. Pakistan will not travel to India for the World Cup later this year and will instead play at neutral venues, likely Sri Lanka, as per the ICC-approved hybrid model.

After wrapping up the Bangladesh series, Pakistan will head to the West Indies for a six-match white-ball series—three ODIs and three T20Is—starting July 31. These back-to-back tours are shaping up as a crucial test of fitness, depth, and adaptability before the global tournaments kick off.