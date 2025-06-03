Corruption fuels, not blocks, foreign investment in Pakistan: IPRI report

KARACHI – A recent policy brief by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) reveals that foreign direct investment (FDI) continues to flow into Pakistan, despite its poor global ranking on transparency and governance. Surprisingly, the study finds that corruption may actually enable investment, rather than deter it.

Pakistan holds a Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) score of just 27 out of 100, placing it among the most corrupt countries in South Asia. However, foreign investors still pour money into key sectors like energy, finance, and food — areas known for regulatory red tape and informal payments.

According to IPRI, investors are more focused on quick profits than on ethical governance. The report says corruption in Pakistan creates a “transactional environment” where delays are bypassed through bribes instead of reforms. Time-series data from 1995 to 2024 shows that FDI inflows actually rise with corruption levels, even from low-corruption nations such as Germany and Japan.

The energy sector stands out as a major example. Billions have been invested through projects like CPEC, but poor governance and corruption have resulted in a circular debt crisis now exceeding Rs2.6 trillion. Instead of solving the power shortage, many projects became symbols of waste and mismanagement.

Moreover, investment in Pakistan’s banking and food sectors has delivered little progress. The financial industry mainly lends to the government, while the food sector heavily relies on imports, worsening the country’s trade deficit. The study notes that this pattern mirrors trends in other South Asian countries like India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

To fix the problem, IPRI recommends Pakistan digitise FDI processes, adopt AI-based monitoring, and tie investment deals to performance outcomes. It stresses that without real reforms, foreign money will only strengthen corrupt systems rather than improve them.