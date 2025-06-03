KP govt to reopen camping pods at scenic spots for Eidul Azha tourists

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced the reopening of its famous camping pods across top tourist destinations ahead of the Eidul Azha holidays to boost tourism and offer better facilities to visitors.

According to the Tourism Department, the initiative is aimed at providing tourists with safe, clean, and comfortable accommodation while they explore KP’s breathtaking valleys and mountain landscapes. These pods are specially designed to offer a unique lodging experience surrounded by nature.

Camping pods will be available at many popular tourist sites including Sharan Valley in Kaghan, Thandiani in Abbottabad, and Bumburet in Kalash. Other locations include Yarkhun Lasht, Sor Laspur (Upper Chitral), Gabin Jabba and Sultanr (Swat), and Malka Mahaban and Shaheed Sar (Buner).

Additionally, tourists heading to Alai Maidan (Battagram), Yakh Tangai (Shangla), and Samana (Orakzai) can also benefit from these modern pods during the Eid break. Each location offers stunning views and peaceful surroundings ideal for families and nature lovers.

The KP government hopes that these improved facilities will not only attract more tourists but also promote eco-friendly tourism. With the rising trend of domestic travel during Eid, this initiative comes at the perfect time to welcome vacationers.

Moreover, authorities have ensured all camping pods will be properly maintained and secure, making them a reliable option for those looking to enjoy the holidays away from crowded cities.