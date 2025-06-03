Brave mother returns escaped prisoner son to jail, wins hearts across Pakistan

KARACHI – In a powerful act of honesty, a mother returned her son—who had escaped from District Jail Malir—back to police custody, urging authorities to forgive him for his mistake. According to reports, the escaped prisoner arrived home after the late-night jailbreak. However, his mother chose not to hide him. Instead, she convinced him to surrender and personally handed him back to the authorities outside the jail.

As she turned in her son, the mother pleaded with officers for mercy, acknowledging his wrongdoing. A heartfelt video of her joining hands in front of police officers quickly went viral, earning nationwide praise on social media.

Meanwhile, the jailbreak itself turned chaotic. Over 100 inmates escaped after seizing weapons and opening fire. One prisoner was killed, and five others were injured. Three Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were also wounded in the shootout.

So far, police have recaptured 73 escapees and detained nine suspects during search operations. Malir SSP reported that around 500 to 600 prisoners attempted the escape, and a major manhunt is still underway to locate the remaining fugitives.

Sindh Prison Minister Ali Hassan has taken notice of the incident and ordered a detailed report from the IG and DIG Prisons. He promised strict action against any negligent officials, as law enforcement continues its efforts to restore order around the damaged prison.