Provinces must secure cabinet approval for GST on services under new fiscal pact

ISLAMABAD – Starting July 1, 2025, all four provinces in Pakistan must obtain cabinet and assembly approvals to collect General Sales Tax (GST) on services based on a negative list, in line with commitments made under the IMF-backed National Fiscal Pact (NFP).

Currently, provinces collect GST on services using a positive list approach. However, from the upcoming fiscal year 2025–26, this system will shift to a negative list, meaning all services will be taxed unless specifically excluded. This move aims to enhance transparency and curb tax evasion across the country.

Under the pact, provinces must meet six major conditions. One of the most crucial is to set up a mechanism to begin collecting Agriculture Income Tax (AIT). Amendments have already aligned AIT laws with federal personal and corporate income tax frameworks to streamline the process.

Moreover, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will implement GST on services within Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), as the constitution assigns services taxation to provinces and goods taxation to the federal government. The provinces will prepare almost similar negative lists, with some room for variation based on legislative preferences.

According to officials, provinces are ready to execute the fiscal pact. Apart from a few dozen exemptions, nearly all services are expected to fall under the GST regime next year. This coordinated effort will also strengthen provincial property taxation and revenue collection practices.

Finally, the National Tax Council’s role will expand to designing tax policies, including property tax and related legal changes. Administrative reforms will also be introduced to reduce tax non-compliance and improve collection systems for GST and other provincial taxes.