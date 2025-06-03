Malir jail break: Sindh CM says no dangerous criminals escaped

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah spoke about the recent escape of 216 prisoners from Malir Jail in Karachi. He said no dangerous or foreign criminals fled during the incident. The escape happened after a small earthquake shook the area. Prisoners were taken out of their barracks because of this, which the Chief Minister called a wrong decision. He promised action against the officer responsible for this mistake.

Murad Shah explained that the earthquake tremors were minor and did not require such measures. He said small tremors like these usually help prevent bigger earthquakes. However, the decision to let prisoners out caused chaos. During this time, prisoners snatched weapons from the police. The Chief Minister warned all escapees to return soon. He said those who do not surrender will face strict legal action.

The Sindh government will investigate the jailbreak thoroughly. Officials will hold those responsible accountable. Murad Shah reassured that many escaped prisoners have already been caught. He emphasized that the government will work hard to improve jail security. He also called for peace and order during any protests against power outages. The government wants protests to stay peaceful and avoid blocking roads.

On another note, Murad Shah criticized the privatization of K-Electric. He said the Sindh government was not included in the decision-making process. Sindh has no representative on K-Electric’s board, which is controlled by federal members. The Chief Minister demanded fair representation to protect Sindh’s interests. He also said Sindh will not privatize its local electricity companies like K-Electric. Instead, they will use a public-private partnership model.

Finally, Murad Shah talked about the upcoming budget. He promised support for farmers and better prices for crops. He also said the government will continue helping children with special needs. The Chief Minister showed his commitment to serving the people of Sindh. He urged everyone to work together for progress and peace in the province.