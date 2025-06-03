Ben Affleck returns in ‘The accountant 2’ – streaming on prime video from june 5

LOS ANGELES – Prime Video is set to release The Accountant 2, the action-packed sequel to the 2016 thriller, on June 5, Amazon announced on Monday. Ben Affleck reprises his role as Christian Wolff, a math genius with autism and a knack for solving high-stakes problems.

This time, Wolff investigates the mysterious murder of a former associate who leaves behind a puzzling message: “Find the accountant.” The gripping story takes a personal turn as Wolff joins forces with his estranged brother, Braxton, played by Jon Bernthal.

Amazon MGM Studios shared that the film focuses on complex conspiracies, emotional family bonds, and deadly secrets. As the investigation deepens, the brothers team up with US Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina, portrayed by Cynthia Addai-Robinson, to expose a ruthless criminal network.

Although The Accountant 2 received mixed reviews, USA TODAY’s critic Brian Truitt gave it 2.5 out of 4 stars. He commented that the sequel “subtracts the math, adds country line dancing, and doubles down on brotherly bonds,” calling it “mostly satisfying.”

For fans looking to revisit the original, The Accountant is also available on Prime Video. Viewers can stream both titles with an Amazon Prime membership, or choose to rent or purchase them individually.

With high expectations and a $100 million gross by the franchise so far, The Accountant 2 promises intense action and emotional twists. Mark your calendars – the thriller begins streaming exclusively on Prime Video on June 5.