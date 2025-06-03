Punjab approves historic child protection policy to safeguard children’s rights

LAHORE – In a major step forward for child welfare, the Punjab Cabinet has officially approved the province’s first comprehensive Child Protection Policy under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The policy, developed by the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, outlines a clear roadmap to prevent child abuse, neglect, violence, and exploitation. It was approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, signaling the government’s strong commitment to children’s rights.

Chairperson Sarah Ahmad emphasized that this policy reflects the Chief Minister’s serious focus on child welfare. She noted that work on the implementation framework began a year ago, while the draft policy had been submitted to the Home Department two years ago.

UNICEF Pakistan played a key role in providing technical assistance to ensure the policy aligns with international standards. This partnership helped strengthen the policy’s effectiveness and global credibility.

Previously, efforts to draft such a policy failed due to political disinterest, limited budgets, and weak institutions. However, the current administration prioritized the issue and succeeded in getting cabinet-level approval.

Child rights experts and social workers have praised the move as a game-changer. The Punjab government now plans to launch awareness campaigns and district-level implementation plans to ensure that every child in the province is protected and supported.