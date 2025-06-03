Chaos at Malir jail: over 200 prisoners escape after earthquake, 78 recaptured so far

KARACHI – A major security breach occurred late Monday night at Malir District Jail as over 200 prisoners escaped following an earthquake-induced panic. According to Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, 78 of the escaped inmates have been recaptured so far, and operations are still ongoing.

The jailbreak happened when prison officials brought around 2,000 inmates out of their barracks for a headcount due to tremors. During the commotion, a large group of prisoners began running and managed to flee despite heavy aerial firing by Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel. In total, 213 prisoners reportedly escaped.

The situation turned violent as inmates clashed with guards, snatching weapons and firing shots. One prisoner was killed while five others were injured during the chaos. Additionally, three FC personnel were hurt and shifted to a private hospital. Rangers and police quickly launched a joint operation and have arrested 73 fugitives from various areas, along with nine other suspects.

Following the escape, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed concern and called the decision to gather inmates in an open ground “poor judgment.” He ordered an inquiry committee to investigate the incident and ensure accountability for the officers involved.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar visited the jail, directed a full-scale search operation, and emphasized the need for district-level surveillance and intelligence to catch the remaining escapees. He also ordered immediate action to seal off the area and enhance patrols across Karachi.

The earthquake not only damaged prison walls, allowing escape routes, but also caused fear among inmates. Malir SSP confirmed that a jail wall collapsed due to quake-related cracks. Security forces have since cordoned off the area, closed both sides of the National Highway, and set up barricades citywide to locate and arrest the fugitives.