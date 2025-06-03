Rupee gains 5 paisa against dollar

The Rupee on Monday appreciated by 05 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.97 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 282.02. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 282.5 and Rs 284.3, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs 2.21 to close at Rs 322.06 against the last day’s closing of Rs 319.85, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 02 pasia and closed at Rs1.97, whereas an increase of Rs 1.97 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 382.02 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 380.23. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 01 and 03 paisa to close at Rs 76.77 and Rs 75.14, respectively.