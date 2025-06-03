Cement exports increase 24.04% to $253.711 mln in 10 months

The exports of cement witnessed an increase of 24.04 percent during the ten months of the fiscal year 2024-25, as against the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

The cement exports from the country were recorded at US $253.711 million during July-April (2024-25) against the exports of US $204.546 million during July-April (2023-24), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the cement export also rose by 34.51 percent from 5,302,543 metric tons to 7,132,655 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the cement exports witnessed a decrease of 5.70 percent during the month of April 2025 as compared to the same month of last year.

The exports of cement from the country during April 2025 were recorded at US $23.644 million against the exports of US $25.074 million in April 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, cement exports however surged by 7.45 percent during April 2025 when compared to the exports of US $22.004 million in March 2025, the PBS data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall exports from the country increased by 6.40 percent during the ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding months of last year.

Exports during July-April (2024-25) were recorded at $26.896 billion against $25.278 billion during July-April (2023-24), it added.

On the other hand, imports into the country went up by 7.55 percent by growing from $44.900 billion last year to $48.292 billion during the first ten months of the current year.