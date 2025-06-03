PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 813 points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 813.29 points, a negative change of 0.68 percent, closing at 118,877.81 points as compared to 119,691.09 points on the last trading day.

A total of 497,940,020 shares were traded during the day as compared to 580,318,842 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 23.450 billion against Rs 22.743 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 464 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 193 of them recorded gains and 231 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 40 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Dewan Cement with 40,375,547 shares at Rs 12.67 per share, Invest Bank with 31,862,508 shares at Rs 2.31 per share and K-Electric Limited with 30,881,459 shares at Rs 5.09 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 2,937.45 per share closing at Rs32,311.99 whereas runner-up was Khyber Textile Mills Limited with Rs 279.07 rise in its share price to close at Rs 3,069.78

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 41.89 per share price, closing at Rs 9,919.02, whereas the runner-up SS Oil Mills Limited with Rs 41.31 decline in its per share price to Rs 788.43.