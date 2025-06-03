Tax collection in May 2025 goes up by 19 percent

As many as Rs907 billion were collected in tax in May during the ongoing financial year (FY), showing a 19 percent increase in tax collection compared with the same month last year. Its reports in media that the tax collection target that had been set for May 2025 was Rs1110 billion; however, Rs203 billion less tax was collected. The target set for the current FY is Rs12,300 billion. Sources further said that the tax collection during the 11 months of the current FY was recorded at Rs10, 213 billion; up by 26 per cent. The target set for the 11 months, they informed, was Rs11,200 billion, while the shortfall stood at Rs987 billion.