ICC announces schedule for 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially confirmed that the Pakistan women’s cricket team will not travel to India for the 2025 Women’s World Cup.

According to the ICC’s schedule for the tournament, Pakistan will play its ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 matches in Sri Lanka, as part of a hybrid hosting model. The 13th edition of the Women’s 50-over World Cup will take place from September 30 to November 2, with five venues across India and Sri Lanka hosting matches.

The tournament will feature eight teams, including India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

While India will host most of the matches, including the opening fixture in Bengaluru on September 30 and potentially the final on November 2, Pakistan’s matches will be staged at a neutral venue in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s capital.

This arrangement reflects ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan and follows a similar precedent set during previous ICC events involving the two sides.

Last month, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi had already announced that the national women’s cricket team will not travel to India for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

When asked about Pakistan’s participation in the tournament during a press conference in Lahore, Naqvi said, “Pakistan will not travel to India, as this formula has already been agreed upon.”

Schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the dates and the venues for this year’s ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, which will run from September 30 until November 2, with five venues across India and Sri Lanka to be used for the eight-team tournament.

These will be M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam), and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo)

The event will commence with a blockbuster clash featuring India in Bengaluru on September 30 as the Women’s Cricket World Cup returns to the country after 12 years.

The first semi-final will take place in either Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, with the second semi-final to be played the following day on October 30 in Bengaluru. The two finalists will then have at least two days to prepare for the title decider, with the final of the 2025 Women’s World Cup to be held in either Bengaluru or Colombo on Sunday, November 2.

The eight teams that will feature in the Women’s World Cup are India, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Australia will enter the event as the reigning champions having defeated England in the final of the most recent Women’s World Cup in New Zealand in 2022. They are also the most successful team in tournament history, having been crowned champions on seven occasions.

Women’s T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday released the schedule for key fixtures of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

England will host the tournament from June 12 to July 5.

The tournament will span 24 days, with 33 matches scheduled across seven iconic venues in England. The much-anticipated opening match will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham on 12 June, featuring hosts England.

Both semi-finals are set to be played at The Oval in London on 30 June and 2 July, while the grand final will be staged at Lord’s Cricket Ground on 5 July, a venue steeped in cricketing history.

The venues selected for the event include: Edgbaston (Birmingham), Old Trafford (Manchester), Headingley (Leeds), The Hampshire Bowl (Southampton), Bristol County Ground (Bristol), The Oval (London), and Lord’s (London).

This will be the biggest-ever edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with 12 teams vying for the coveted title.

Eight teams have already secured their spots: England (hosts), Australia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, West Indies, and defending champions New Zealand. The remaining four teams will qualify through the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier to be held in 2025.

The announcement marks a major milestone for women’s cricket, as the sport continues to grow in popularity and reach new audiences globally.

Asia Cup

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has indefinitely postponed the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2025, which was set to begin on June 6 in Sri Lanka.

The decision was taken following a request from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva, who cited adverse weather conditions and a growing outbreak of the chikungunya virus as key concerns.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the ACC stated that the tournament was being delayed following consultations held in response to Silva’s letter addressed to ACC President Mohsin Naqvi.

“The decision to postpone the tournament comes after consultations were held on a letter received from Mr. Shammi Silva… citing adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka and health concerns owing to the spread of chikungunya disease in the region,” the statement read.

The council assured participating teams, fans, and stakeholders that new dates for the tournament would be announced soon and thanked them for their understanding and patience.

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi reaffirmed the council’s commitment to the development of women’s cricket across Asia.

“The ACC is fully committed to providing platforms for young women cricketers to grow and compete,” Naqvi said, adding that efforts were already underway to reschedule the tournament at the earliest.

Meanwhile, speculation about India’s possible withdrawal from future ACC events due to political tensions has been rejected by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“There has been no discussion or decision to withdraw from any ACC event,” BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia told Indian media. “Our current focus remains on the IPL and the upcoming England series for both the men’s and women’s teams.”