Gauff and Andreeva sweep into French Open quarters

Coco Gauff reached a fifth straight French Open quarter-final and was joined in the last eight by Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva, with Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic also seeking last-eight spots Monday.

World number two Gauff brushed Russian 20th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova aside 6-0, 7-5 to step up her pursuit of a first Roland Garros crown, and second Grand Slam title.

“It was tough. The whole match I think I played well to be honest,” said Gauff, a losing finalist in Paris in 2022.

Former US Open champion Gauff will play reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys or unseeded Hailey Baptiste in an all-American quarter-final.

Sixth seed Andreeva also moved through in straight sets as she cut short an attempted fightback by hitting partner and ex-compatriot Daria Kasatkina to advance 6-3, 7-5.

Kasatkina, ranked 17, is now playing for Australia after switching allegiance from her native Russia.

“It was a hell of a match,” said Andreeva. “Honestly I’m so so happy I won, I hate playing against her, we practise a lot and even practice is a torture for me.” She is through to her second major quarter-final, having reached the last four at Roland Garros 12 months ago when she knocked out Aryna Sabalenka.

The 18-year-old Andreeva is the youngest woman to reach back-to-back Roland Garros quarter-finals since Martina Hingis in 1997-98.

She next plays either third-ranked American Jessica Pegula or France’s last remaining player in Paris, Lois Boisson. World number 361 Boisson is the lowest-ranked competitor left in the draw. “Obviously… (Boisson’s) going to have some crazy support,” said 2024 US Open runner-up Pegula.

“I think it will be fun. It will be cool to be a part of that.”