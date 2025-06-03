WAPDA Athletes Win 4 Gold Medals in 1st Asian Masters Championship

WAPDA Athletes grab 4 medals for Pakistan in first of its kind “1st Asian Master Weightlifting Championship”. The event was held at Doha, Qatar from May 27 to 31, 2025. WAPDA Athletes, representing Pakistan won 4 Gold, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze medals for the country displaying exceptional sports skills. Nadia Maqsood (87Kg), Sybil Sohail (59Kg), Umer Rasool Lone and Furqan Anwar won Gold Medals in respective categories, while Neelam Riaz (76Kg) and Usman Ajmad Rathore won Silver and Bronze Medals respectively. Nadia Maqsood declared the Best Woman Weightlifter of the Champoionship. It is pertinent to mention that this was the firest-ever women Team Participation at any Asian Weightlifting Championship in Paksian Weightlifting history.