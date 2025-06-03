The Little Art’s summer camp returns for a fourth year of creative learning

The Little Art, a leading name in arts education in Pakistan, is set to launch the fourth edition of its annual Summer Camp this June, continuing a tradition that has brought creative learning to hundreds of children over the years.

Running from June 16 to July 11, 2025, the camp will once again be hosted at Aangun – Centre for Learning & Culture, located in Model Town, Lahore. Designed for children aged three to 14, the sessions will be held on weekdays from 9:45am to 1:30pm.

Now in its fourth year, the summer programme has grown into a much-anticipated fixture on the calendar for many families in Lahore. Known for its thoughtful blend of artistic exploration and child-centered learning, the camp continues to provide an alternative to conventional summer activities – one that emphasises imagination, self-expression and collaborative learning.

The initiative is part of The Little Art’s broader mission to transform education through the arts. For over 17 years, the organisation has engaged more than a million children and young people across Pakistan through a wide range of arts-based programmes. The Summer Camp is one of its flagship projects, led by a team of practicing artists and educators who design experiences that go beyond traditional classroom learning.

“The camp is not just about keeping children engaged during the summer-it’s about helping them discover who they are,” said Umair Mushtaq, Interim Director of The Little Art. “We create an environment where learning feels like play and where children are encouraged to explore, imagine and connect.”

Parents of past participants have echoed this sentiment. Many describe the camp as a space where children thrive both socially and creatively. “My daughter had the best summer thanks to you guys. Brilliant work!” said Sara M, a returning parent. Another parent, Afan Shahid, noted the “perfect blend of learning and enjoyment” offered through the camp’s engaging and educational activities.

With each edition building on the last, this year’s camp aims to continue offering a vibrant and enriching experience – one that stays with children long after the summer ends.