Canadian Film Festival at Alhamra celebrates cross-cultural collaboration

The Lahore Arts Council, in collaboration with the High Commission of Canada, hosted a vibrant and compelling Canadian Film Festival at Alhamra, captivating audiences and fostering a powerful cultural exchange between Canada and Pakistan.

The event featured eight distinguished Canadian films exploring diverse themes across various walks of life, drawing a large and appreciative crowd. This joint initiative stood as a testament to the mutual respect and growing artistic partnership between the two nations.

High Commissioner of Canada to Pakistan, H.E. Leslie Scanlon, expressed her pleasure over the festival’s success, stating, “This festival aims to strengthen cultural understanding and collaboration through the lens of Canadian cinema. Art is a universal language and events like these bring people closer together.”

Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, remarked, “For over 77 years, Canada and Pakistan have nurtured a time-tested relationship grounded in shared values and mutual support. This festival further affirms our enduring commitment to stand by each other in all times.”

Executive Director Alhamra Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, added, “Alhamra remains dedicated to preserving cultural borders while building bridges of understanding. Through such meaningful collaborations, we continue to bring communities closer through art and storytelling.”

The Canadian Film Festival not only offered Lahore’s audiences a window into Canadian society but also reinforced Alhamra’s role as a vital hub for international cultural diplomacy.