‘Lilo & Stitch’ takes over ‘Sinners’ for a Box Office feat

Disney’s live-action hybrid ‘Lilo & Stitch’ has taken over Ryan Coogler’s Box Office juggernaut, ‘Sinners’, to become the second highest-grossing film of the year.

Continue to dominate the ticket windows after the record-breaking Memorial Day weekend, Disney’s live-action remake of the traditional animated sci-fi comedy, ‘Lilo & Stitch’, has topped the Box Office yet again in its second weekend, earning a total of $63 million domestically.

The number was enough to put the Maia Kealoha-starrer ahead of Coogler’s supernatural horror flick ‘Sinners’, with its $280.1 million worth of domestic ticket sales, to become the second-highest-grossing movie of the year 2025.

Meanwhile, globally, the comedy flick has earned $610.8 million within the first 10 days of release.

As for ‘Sinners’, currently in its eighth week, it added another $5.2 million to its global collection of $350.1 million over the past weekend.

Besides the two, the movie theatres were full of cinegoers, who also came for Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’, Jackie Chan’s family-friendly ‘Karate Kid: Legends’, as well as the horror movie ‘Bring Her Back’.

The eighth ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie repeated in second place, with $27.3 million domestic earnings, whereas the latest instalment of ‘Karate Kid’ and ‘Bring Her Back’ collected $21 million and $7.1 million respectively. ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ grossed $10.8 million in its third weekend of release.