Sydney Sweeney recalls ‘hardest time’ from women in industry

Hollywood starlet Sydney Sweeney revealed she has always been given the ‘hardest time’ by fellow women in the industry.

In a new interview with a British publication, actor turned film producer Sydney Sweeney opened up on the casting struggles after starring as Cassie Howard in the HBO hit ‘Euphoria’, when she admitted getting the hardest time from women in the industry. Calling herself ‘direct’ and ‘blunt’, Sweeney divulged, “To be honest, actually, I always find that it’s the women who give me the hardest time.”

“I see it all the time where they don’t think I am right for a role because they watched Cassie in Euphoria. Especially because Cassie was such a sexualised character – that puts a wall up for people,” she continued. “I feel like I’m constantly having to be like, no, no, I’m an actor, I’m supposed to be different characters.”

“I have to prove myself as a young woman, as an actor, as a businessperson – all of it. I have to be like, I want to be in the room, I want to sit in every single meeting and want to be involved in every decision, I want to be taken seriously as a producer,” she explained.

On the work front, Sydney Sweeney is awaiting the release of Michael Pearce’s thriller flick ‘Echo Valley’, co-starring Julianne Moore, Domhnall Gleeson, Kyle MacLachlan and Fiona Shaw. The title is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on June 6, before heading to the streaming platform Apple TV+ on June 13.