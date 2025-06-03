Taylor Swift gives sweet nod to Travis Kelce on girls’ night with Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift wore her heart on her sleeve as she celebrated a major career victory with her bestie. The “Blank Space” singer sported her custom Wove x Michelle Wie West gold and diamond tennis friendship bracelet bearing the letters “TNT”-a tribute to boyfriend Travis Kelce, who gifted it to her and has a matching one-while on a girls’ night out with Selena Gomez May 31. For the longtime BFFs’ outing at Monkey Bar in New York City, Taylor paired the jewelry-which she has worn in public several times before-with a sequined black Gucci mini skirt and matching black tank top, as well as chunky silver platform sandals. Selena wore a tan halter top, khaki dress pants and metallic brown pointed pumps, as seen in photos posted by TMZ. The pair’s night out in Manhattan comes one day after Taylor announced that she purchased the master recordings of her first six albums-Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation. The move gives her control of her music following a years-long battle.