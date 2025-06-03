‘Diplomatic warriors’ in action to expose India’s real face

A top Pakistani delegation briefed elected members of the United Nations Security Council on Monday about the “threat to regional peace” posed by India’s actions amid the recent spike in tensions between the two countries.

The high-level team – consisting of three former foreign ministers, two former foreign secretaries, two former ambassadors to the US, and a serving federal minister – arrived in New York yesterday for consultations at the United Nations, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement today.

The delegation will also visit Washington DC, London and Brussels, the FO said.

Ex-FMs PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Hina Rabbani Khar and Khurram Dastgir; Senators Sherry Rehman, Musadik Malik, Faisal Sabzwari and Bushra Anjum Butt; and Jalil Abbas Jilani and Tehmina Janjua are members of the first delegation.

The PPP said in a post on X that the delegation met elected UNSC members “to expose Indian propaganda” and present Pakistan’s position to representatives from Denmark, Greece, Panama, Somalia, Algeria, Guyana, Japan, South Korea, Sierra Leone and Slovenia.

“India’s targeting of urban areas and suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty are a threat to regional peace,” Bilawal told the representatives.

The statement said he refuted “baseless Indian allegations” with arguments before the representatives, saying that “accusing Pakistan without any research or evidence is unacceptable.”

“The international community should not be limited to post-conflict resolution efforts but should find pre-conflict solutions for lasting peace in South Asia.

“Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression was measured, responsible and in accordance with the UN Charter,” he briefed the representatives about the country’s response in the recent military escalation with India.

Other members of the delegation also briefed the UNSC representatives that India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty could lead to water shortage, food crisis and environmental destruction in Pakistan.

The statement said the representatives appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts.

In a separate post, Bilawal said the two sides held a “substantive exchange” in which Pakistan’s “principled and responsible stance in the face of India’s escalating provocations” was conveyed.

“Reaffirmed our abiding commitment to restraint, diplomacy, dialogue, and a rules-based international order. Underscored the dangers of India’s weaponisation of water by violating [Indus Water Treaty] and resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions. Pakistan unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and remains a victim of terrorism, planned and sponsored from beyond our borders. We do not seek conflict, but stand fully prepared to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity. South Asia cannot afford another crisis.”

The delegation earlier met China’s United Nations envoy Fu Cong to discuss the regional security situation and Indian aggression.

Bilawal expressed gratitude for China’s support during the tensions with India and briefed the Chinese official on Pakistan’s “responsible conduct” after the Pahalgam attack.

“India rejected Pakistan’s offer for a transparent and impartial investigation. Resolution of Kashmir issue is essential for lasting peace in South Asia,” Bilawal told the Chinese envoy and appealed to China to play its role in this regard as per the UN resolutions.

“The international community has moved beyond crisis management and towards solutions. India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is tantamount to weaponising water,” Bilawal said.

The delegation also expressed serious concerns over “India’s targeting of Pakistani citizens”.

The two sides agreed to oppose unilateral actions and aggression and vowed to restore peace in the region through multilateral cooperation. They also emphasised the need to respect the UN Charter, international laws and agreements.

“Reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the ceasefire, regional stability, and a peaceful resolution in accordance with the UN Charter. The international community must reject India’s dangerous ‘new normal’ of aggression,” Bilawal said of the meeting with the Chinese official.

The group is scheduled to meet UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the president of the UN General Assembly and ambassadors of all five permanent members of the Security Council. It will also address a joint session of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation envoys.

In a post on X, Bilawal said he was carrying a “clear message” with him.

“Pakistan seeks peace with dignity, dialogue with purpose, and partnerships built on justice. The unresolved issue of Kashmir continues to threaten regional peace. Any aggression over shared water resources challenges not just Pakistan’s sovereignty, but global stability. We reject terrorism in all forms, yet oppose its misuse as a political tool to target Pakistan. Trade must become a bridge, not a battleground. It’s time for the world to engage, not ignore.”

The delegation will kick off its engagements today, with planned meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, senior administration officials, lawmakers, think-tank analysts, and leading media organisations.

Another delegation, led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, will visit Moscow from June 2 to June 4, according to the FO.

During the visit, Fatemi is scheduled to hold meetings with senior Russian officials and also engage with the media and think tanks.

“The visits of these delegations are aimed at projecting Pakistan’s perspective on the recent Indian aggression,” the FO statement read.