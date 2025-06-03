PM presents four-point agenda for talks with India

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has presented a four-point agenda for talks with India, making it clear that Pakistan is ready to engage in dialogue on key issues such as Kashmir, water disputes, trade relations, and counter-terrorism.

Speaking informally with senior journalists, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan is willing to sit down for talks with India in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, or any other third country-provided that India also participates in the process seriously. PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that meaningful dialogue and diplomatic engagement are the need of the hour for lasting peace in the region. He added that Pakistan has always desired peace and believes in resolving all disputes through dialogue.

He added that an increase in the defense budget is a necessity of the times. He further stated that on May 10, Pakistan avenged the 1971 war with India. The Prime Minister mentioned that Pakistan had offered India a transparent investigation into the Pulwama incident, but instead of accepting the offer, India responded with aggression.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan had already decided to respond before the Indian attack on the night of May 10, and that India’s attitude has caused several countries to adopt a neutral stance towards Pakistan. He said that Pakistan shot down not three, but four Indian Rafale jets.

He added that Pakistan is ready for a meeting of National Security Advisors. He said it is not appropriate to respond to Prime Minister Modi’s defeatist statements. PM Shehbaz Sharif also noted that talks with the IMF regarding the budget have been successful, the government has achieved economic stability, and will now move toward economic growth.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the government was determined to lead the country toward becoming a stable global economy through sustainable institutional reforms.

Chairing a review meeting of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) affairs, the prime minister directed hiring of internationally renowned companies for third-party validation of ongoing initiatives and reforms in FBR

The prime minister said that institutional reforms were progressing rapidly across all sectors, adding that all government institutions were working tirelessly to eliminate corruption and address other deficiencies, such as a lack of transparency, he said.

The recent positive economic indicators are clear proof of the correct government policies, the prime minister added.

Expressing satisfaction over the recent performance of the faceless customs assessment system, the prime minister highlighted that reforms such as the faceless customs assessment system were yielding promising results in maintaining transparency.

“God willing, we will succeed in our struggle to make Pakistan economically stable,” the prime minister added.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the recent performance of the faceless customs assessment system and progress on reforms in Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL).

The implementation of the faceless customs assessment system has led to an overall increase in revenue and a significant reduction in customs clearance time, according to the briefing.

The reform process in PRAL is progressing rapidly, the meeting was informed.

It was also informed in the meeting that a simplified digital tax return system for the general public will be implemented soon, and efforts were underway to introduce the digital tax return system in Urdu and other local languages for the convenience of ordinary users.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Chairman FBR, and senior officials from relevant institutions attended the meeting.