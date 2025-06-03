ECP can summon PM over Islamabad LB polls delay: CEC

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) can summon the prime minister if local bodies’ elections are not held in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday.

“Barring Punjab, all provinces have held the LB elections,” he further said, adding that it would be embarrassing for Punjab if the ECP passed an order regarding LB elections.

“We will pass an appropriate order. The commission cannot sit idle with its eyes shut,” said CEC Raja, the head of a five-member bench, which was hearing the case regarding LG elections in Punjab on Monday. “The Election Commission [of Pakistan] can summon the chief minister.”

ECP Secretary Umar Hameed informed the bench that both the Punjab government and the federal government in ICT are not interested in conducting LG elections. Punjab has delayed the LG elections for three years. The term of local governments in Punjab ended on Dec 31, 2021. Since 2019, local government laws in Punjab have been amended five times, and now a sixth amendment is underway.

CEC Raja said that he personally appeared before the Supreme Court in the local government case. It is unacceptable that the provincial government keeps delaying legislation and no elections are held for five years.

Punjab’s Minister for Local Government told the Commission that legislation for local elections is under review by the standing committee. Efforts are being made to complete the legislative process soon. The local government bill has been in the assembly for over three months, whereas normally, it takes about two months for a bill to be approved. The draft of the local government rules is available and can be provided to the Commission.

CEC Raja reiterated that all provinces except Punjab have conducted elections. If the Election Commission issues an order regarding local government elections, it will be an embarrassment for you. We will pass an appropriate order. This process should be completed as soon as possible. The Commission cannot remain idle.

A Commission member asked who can be summoned to give a commitment that the elections will be held. The CEC replied that the ECP can summon the Chief Minister, and if local elections are not held in Islamabad, the Prime Minister can also be summoned.

The Commission then adjourned the hearing of the case.