Nawaz slams political rivals for neglecting national progress

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has reiterated his party’s contribution to the country’s defence and economic development, saying that the people vote for performance and work must continue alongside politics. Speaking to journalists outside his residence at Avenfield House in London, Nawaz Sharif said the PML-N had played a pivotal role in stabilising the country and reviving the economy after what he termed as damage inflicted by the previous government. “People vote for work. Work should be done along with politics,” he said, adding that conditions in the country were now gradually improving and returning to stability. Nawaz Sharif pointed to several achievements of his party during its time in power, claiming credit for major developments including the construction of motorways, dams, power plants, and the strengthening of the rupee during his tenure. “The rupee remained stable for four years during our government,” he said. He went on to assert that the PML-N had a decisive role in making Pakistan a nuclear power and in the development of JF-17 fighter jets in collaboration with China. “It was PML-N that gave Pakistan missile technology,” the former premier said. Referring to the recent by-election in Sambrial, Nawaz Sharif said the victory demonstrated that voters recognise and support the party’s development-oriented policies. “The nation knows who has done what for the country,” he added. Without naming any party, Nawaz Sharif criticised political rivals for neglecting national progress. “Tell the nation what the PML-N did and what others did,” he said. He also stressed the importance of national gratitude and historical recognition. “We should thank Allah as a nation and remember who served Pakistan and how,” the PML-N leader remarked. Nawaz Sharif maintained that the PML-N had contributed to every sector of national development and said the party’s focus remained on building Pakistan’s future through progress and stability.