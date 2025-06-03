Govt announces four-day Eidul Azha holidays

The federal government on Monday announced a four-day public holiday on the festive occasion of Eidul Azha. According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the government has declared a public holiday from June 6-9, 2025 (Friday to Monday).

“The prime minister has been pleased to declare the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th (Friday to Monday) as public holidays on the occasion of Eidul Azha,” the statement said.

Pakistan would observe Eidul Azha on June 7, the moon sighting Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee (RHC) announced last month after the crescent for the month of Zilhaj was not sighted.

The committee’s meeting took place on a roof in Islamabad’s Kohsar Block, where the religious affairs ministry has its office.