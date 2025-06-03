Constable shot dead in Bannu, terrorists injured in Swat

A police constable was martyred on the spot when some unidentified armed assailants opened fire on him in Bannu. The incident took place in Tarang area of Bannu.

According to the details, the deceased Ibrar was performing his duty in Investigation Branch and was going to school to pick his children. When he reached near Tarang graveyard unidentified gunmen opened fire on him and he died on the spot.

Soon after the incident, police reached the site and shifted the dead body of cop to local hospital for autopsy. Further investigation was under. Two terrorists injured in Swat. Two hardened terrorists become seriously injured during a search operation by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and local police in Swat.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand Divison Sher Akbar Khan said that police and CTD team were conducting a joint search operation in mountainous region of Mata area in Swat during which terrorists come face-to-face. During heavy exchange of firing, two terrorists received serious bullet wounds.

A spokesman of Swat police said that the terrorists also took away their injured colleagues with them. A search operation was underway to apprehend the culprits.