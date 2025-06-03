Pakistan condemns hostile remarks by Indian leadership

Pakistan on Monday denounced a recent wave of antagonistic rhetoric emanating from Indian political leaders and the Spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, calling it a “deeply troubling mindset” that undermines regional peace and stability.

Responding to media queries regarding the remarks made on May 29-particularly those voiced during political events in Bihar-the Foreign Office Spokesperson stated that India’s attempts to malign Pakistan were “divorced from reality” and indicative of a larger pattern of hostility over peace.

“Any attempt to portray Pakistan as the source of regional instability is not only misleading but also an attempt to obscure India’s own record, including documented support for terrorist activities inside Pakistan,” the spokesperson said adding that these facts cannot be obscured by hollow narratives or diversionary tactics.

The Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the core issue threatening peace and stability in the region, the spokesperson added.

He stressed that Pakistan will continue to stand firm in advocating for a just and lasting resolution to the Kashmir dispute in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. “To sidestep this fundamental issue is to condemn the region to continued mistrust and potential confrontation.”

The developments of recent weeks have once again underscored the utter futility of jingoism and coercion. India cannot and will not achieve its objectives through threats, misrepresentation, or force.

The FO spokesperson added that Pakistan remains committed to peace and constructive engagement, but it is equally resolved to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression.

“Durable peace in South Asia requires maturity, restraint, and the courage to address the root causes of conflict-not short-sighted political posturing,” the spokesperson concluded.