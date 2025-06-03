Modi ‘not invited’ to G7 summit in Canada

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the upcoming G7 summit in Canada, as he has not received an official invitation, according to Indian media reports. This marks the first time in six years that India will not be present at the high-level gathering of world leaders. The summit, scheduled to take place in Kananaskis, Alberta from June 15 to 17, is being hosted by Canada-amid strained bilateral relations with India. Tensions have been heightened by Canada’s allegations of Indian involvement in the killing of a pro-Khalistan separatist leader on Canadian soil in 2023. The controversy centres on the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen and vocal advocate of Khalistan, a separatist movement for Sikhs. Ottawa publicly accused Indian agents of involvement, triggering a diplomatic fallout. In response, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats, including the head of mission.