Transport ministry, KFC pledge joint initiatives to empower women

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government is taking comprehensive measures to empower women. He emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always advocated for women’s rights. He highlighted that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto took historic initiatives such as establishing the First Women’s Bank, setting Women’s Police Stations, and distributing land to landless women farmers. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) and the renowned international food chain KFC at a local hotel in Karachi. The MoU was signed by SMTA Managing Director Kamal Hakim Dayo and KFC CEO Raza Pirbhai. Sindh Senior Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, and other senior officials were present at the ceremony.

Under the agreement, the Sindh government, in collaboration with KFC, will establish training centers in all divisional headquarters across Sindh to provide scooter driving training for women. Addressing the ceremony, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that former President Asif Ali Zardari launched the country’s largest income support program, which provided financial assistance to millions of women. He added that during the PPP’s tenure, women were issued national identity cards and granted the right to vote. He stated that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledged to rebuild two million houses destroyed in the recent floods, with ownership rights being granted to women. He noted that this initiative represents the world’s largest housing project.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Pink Bus was Pakistan’s first women-only public transport project, which received praise from international media. He added that the government has now decided to provide free Pink EV Scooties to women to help them become more independent. He stated that so far, 8,000 women have applied for free scooters, out of which 140 already hold driving licenses. KFC has offered to provide driving training for women and cover their license fees. Raza Pirbhai added that the training will be conducted at divisional headquarters.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the bidding process for this project will be transparent, and scooters will be distributed purely on merit. He added that the Sindh government will soon launch a Pink Taxi Service, and more buses, including double-decker buses, are expected to arrive in Pakistan next month. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government has also introduced Pakistan’s first electric buses. He added that the country has recently overcome a major challenge, and now it is time for all of us to work together to move the nation forward.

On the occasion, KFC CEO Raza Pirbhai hosted a reception in honor of the distinguished guests and expressed pride in being part of this important initiative to empower women in collaboration with the Sindh government. He stated that KFC is committed to not only creating employment opportunities for women but also ensuring they are given the full right to lead a dignified life.