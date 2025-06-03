Main accused arrested in DHA assault case

Police have arrested Salman Farooqi, the primary suspect involved in the brutal assault of a citizen in Karachi’s upscale Defense neighborhood.

The incident, which occurred on Khayaban-e-Ittehad, sparked public outrage and prompted immediate police action.

According to DIG South, Farooqi was taken into custody along with his driver and security guard.

Investigators have seized his vehicle and are interrogating him regarding the attack, which was captured on video and widely shared on social media.

An FIR has been registered at the Gizri police station based on the complaint of eyewitness Muhammad Aslam.

The FIR states that Farooqi and his guards allegedly attacked a motorcyclist without provocation, subjecting him to severe physical violence.

Initial investigations reveal that Farooqi is not a government employee, contrary to earlier speculation.

Police conducted late-night raids at his office and residence to ensure his arrest.

Authorities are also in contact with the victim’s family to gather further details.

DIG South emphasized that the case is being treated with utmost seriousness.

“No influential individual is above the law,” he stated, adding that strict legal action will be taken against all involved.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar has taken notice of the incident and sought a full report from SSP South.

He reiterated that vigilantism will not be tolerated and assured transparent proceedings to deliver justice.

This arrest comes amid heightened public scrutiny over street violence and misuse of power in Karachi.