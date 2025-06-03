SBCA establishes rain emergency centre ahead of monsoon

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has established a Rain Emergency Centre in anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season. Residents of structurally dangerous and dilapidated buildings have been strictly warned to evacuate such premises without delay, as continued occupancy poses a serious threat to life and property. Under the directives of Director General Muhammad Ishaq Khuhro, the SBCA has intensified its crackdown against illegal constructions and the network of portion mafia involved in unauthorized building activities. The authority continues to take firm and discouraging action against criminal construction practices. In this regard, the SBCA’s Demolition Squad has demolished and sealed various illegal structures in different areas of Karachi, including unauthorized floors, illegal portions, and buildings constructed in violation of land use regulations.

Furthermore, a firm decision has been taken to initiate stringent action against the builders of the project named “Prime Galaxy”, located in North Nazimabad. The project has been found in violation of several construction laws, prompting the authority to consider disciplinary action against the builders. According to details, the SBCA Rain Emergency Centre has been activated under the guidance of Director General Muhammad Ishaq Khuhro to ensure timely response during the monsoon rains. A duty roster has been issued for officials and technical staff, assigning them to emergency shifts operating round the clock in three phases, covering 24 hours a day. In this context, the SBCA Technical Committee for Dangerous Buildings has issued a public alert to the residents and occupants of dangerous structures.

The committee has warned that during the rains, the risk of partial or complete collapse of such buildings increases significantly. Additionally, water leakage can cause electric short circuits, potentially leading to fires or electrocution. These risks multiply during heavy downpours and can result in severe and tragic accidents. Therefore, to ensure the protection of human lives and valuable property, residents have been strongly advised to vacate these hazardous structures immediately. In line with this, the Demolition Squad of SBCA, under the supervision of relevant Deputy and Assistant Directors and Demolition Officers, carried out extensive operations in various parts of the city. In District East, illegal constructions were demolished at multiple sites, including the complete removal of the RCC roof, columns, and partition walls on the second floor at Plot No. 21-G, Block 6, PECHS; RCC structures from ground to second floor at Plot No. 842, PIB Colony; and the complete demolition of the ground floor and partial demolition of the first floor at Plot No. 940, PIB Colony.

In Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Plot No. A-195, Block 3, Scheme 36 saw the demolition of the RCC roof and walls of the third floor, while at Plot No. A-22, Block 11, Scheme 24, partition walls and shuttering on the first floor were removed. In District Central, the Demolition Squad took action in the Federal B Area where illegal construction on the mandatory open space at Plot No. B-16, Block 13 was removed. At Plot No. R-1642, Block 15, RCC construction and partition walls on one side were demolished. Similarly, illegal shops were demolished at Plot No. A-55, Block 17.

In Nazimabad, at Plot No. 26/18, Sub Block 3-D, the roof of the third floor and front-facing structures on the first and second floors were demolished. Partition walls on the ground floor were removed at Plot No. 5/4, Sub Block 1-E, while at Plot No. 10/35, Sub Block 3-G, the roof and columns of the second floor and the walls of the third floor were taken down. In Liaquatabad’s B-One Area, the RCC roof and walls of the sixth floor at Plots No. 31/11 and 31/12 were demolished. In District South, at Plot No. 2414, Nayaabad, Lyari, the RCC roof of the fourth floor was demolished. However, demolition work at Akhtar Building near Chakiwara had to be postponed due to unrest and resistance from a gathered crowd, which posed a threat to public order and safety. All these operations were carried out with the presence of the SBCA Police Force and local law enforcement personnel to maintain law and order during the demolitions.

Additionally, the SBCA has made a decisive move to take legal action against the builders of the Prime Galaxy project, located in Block L of North Nazimabad, District Central. The concerned builders, M/s Waris Builders & Developers, have been found guilty of multiple violations of construction laws. Consequently, the SBCA has initiated proceedings for the cancellation of their builder’s license, forfeiture of their security deposit, and sealing of the site and booking offices. The authority is also pursuing the matter with the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) to have the said builders blacklisted. It is important to note that ABAD has already revoked the membership of the concerned builders. In light of this, the SBCA has issued a public warning urging citizens to refrain from any kind of transactions, investments, bookings, or dealings related to the Prime Galaxy project or M/s Waris Builders & Developers. Any such dealings will be at the buyer’s own risk, and the authority will not be responsible for any financial loss incurred.