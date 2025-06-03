Eid Weather Forecast Hot and dry in plains, dust storms in upper areas

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast duststorms and rain-thunderstorms in upper parts of the country from June 02 (evening/night) to June 05, with possible isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms in some areas. Meanwhile, plain areas of the country are likely to experience very hot and dry weather during the upcoming Eid holidays.

According to the Met Office, moist currents were penetrating northeastern parts of the country, while a westerly wave was likely to approach the upper regions on June 03. Under the influence of this system, widespread weather activity is expected across several regions.

From the evening/night of June 02-05, scattered duststorms and rain-thunderstorms, some with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms, are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, and Abbottabad.

Additionally, from June 03 (evening/night) to June 04, similar weather patterns are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu, Karak, and Waziristan. Duststorms are also likely in parts of southern Punjab during the same period.

For Eid-ul-Adha (June 07 to 09), rain-wind and thunderstorms are expected in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, and Mansehra, mainly during evening and night hours.

Windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning may cause damage to weak infrastructure including electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels.

During Eid holidays, heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms are likely in Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan, and Mansehra, the PDMA stated.

To prepare for potential emergencies, PDMA has issued directives to all district administrations to ensure readiness, including the availability of heavy and light machinery to handle any untoward incidents.

It urged public to stay away from electric poles, weak buildings, signboards, and billboards during the rain.

Farmers were advised to plan their agricultural activities in light of the weather forecast.

In upper sensitive regions, both tourists and locals have been cautioned to remain alert and take safety measures.

PDMA also directed local authorities in sensitive districts to communicate weather advisories in local languages.

In case of road blockages, authorities have been instructed to provide alternate routes and maintain road connectivity.

PDMA asked tourists to check weather and road conditions by dialling the authority’s helpline 1700 before traveling to scenic areas.

It said that Emergency Operations Center is fully operational, and citizens are encouraged to report any emergency situation via the toll-free number.