Higher Education Commission to recruit Islamic scholars

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will appoint Islamic scholars as heads of Seerat Chairs. The establishment of Seerat Chairs was aimed at academic research and educational programmes related to the blessed life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

According to officials, a total of nine scholars will be appointed across various thematic areas, including Leadership and Governance, Human Rights, Social Justice and Welfare, Business, Commerce and Property Rights, Education and Knowledge, Gender Studies and Women’s Rights, and Global Peace.