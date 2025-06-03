Balochistan Govt condemns hand grenade blast, leaves 3 injured in Quetta

Balochistan Government strongly condemned the hand grenade attack on the police which left one police official among three injured at Eastern Bypass near Bakra Market area of Quetta on Monday.

Balochistan Government’s spokesman Shahid Rind said that anti-peace elements wanted to destabilize peace of Balochistan with aim to halt development of the progress of the province which would be foiled by contribution of public and security forces in the area.

He said that measures are being taken to arrest those elements involved in the incident to justice saying that sacrifices of security would not go in vain.

The investigation of the incident is being continued.

However, the police personnel were performing their duties near Bakra Market when unknown armed men riding a bike hurled a hand grenade which went off.

As a result, a police official among three sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to civil hospital’s trauma center for medical aid.