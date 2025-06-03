PTV issues final notice to employees for degree verification

Pakistan Television (PTV) Headquarters has issued a final notice to all its employees for degree verification. All regular, contractual, and professional employees of the PTV working in Grade 3 and above have been directed to get their degrees verified by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), said a notice issued here Monday.

“Despite the deadline of January 31, 2025, many employees did not follow the instructions”, said the notice.

The PTV administration has directed the employees to submit copies of degrees verified by HEC within a week, otherwise, strict disciplinary action will be taken against those who fail to comply within the stipulated period.

The PTV Director of Administration has directed all employees to complete degree verification immediately, as failure in degree verification may also lead to termination of employment.

” Despite prior communication, the response has been unsatisfactory, and several employees have yet to comply with this mandatory requirement”, the notice added.

PTV administration has sent instructions to all its centers, implementation report has been sought

According to the law, degree verification is a basic requirement of the institution, PTV administration said.