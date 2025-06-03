Shandur festival to begin on June 20

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports and Tourism Department here Monday said that the annual Shandur Polo festival will commence on June 20 this month while the final match will be played on June 22 at Shandur Top.

The Shandur festival is held every year at the world’s highest polo ground and is recognized internationally for its unique appeal.

Along with cultural activities, exciting and traditional polo matches take place between the teams of Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan, attracting a large number of tourists from across the country.

The Tourism Department has indicated that all arrangements for the successful organization of the festival have been completed.