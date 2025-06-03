Scattered showers bring brief relief to Lahore

Scattered showers brought brief relief to the city on Monday evening after a hot and dry day. Though light and patchy, the rain improved the weather in several areas across Lahore. According to the MET office, continental air was dominant over much of the country, accompanied by a shallow westerly wave affecting northern regions. Forecasters expect mainly hot and dry conditions to persist in most areas, with intense heat over the plains. However, isolated rain, wind, or thunderstorms may occur in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeastern Punjab, the Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. Rain was also reported in Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta, Rawalakot, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Dera Ismail Khan. Sibbi recorded the highest temperature in the country at a scorching 48°C, while Lahore’s maximum was 39°C. Meanwhile, the city’s air quality index (AQI) averaged 71, with PM2.5 levels reaching four times higher than the World Health Organization’s annual guideline.