Gilani, Turkmenistan FM discuss bilateral cooperation

Chairman Senate of Pakistan, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, Monday discussed avenues for strengthening bilateral relations and advancing shared regional goals.

During the meeting, Gilani expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the Turkmen side and reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support for Turkmenistan’s policy of permanent neutrality, said a news release received here.

He emphasized the importance of deepening political, trade, and economic engagement between the two brotherly nations.

Highlighting the critical need to enhance bilateral trade, the Chairman advocated for greater collaboration in key sectors and underscored the potential of regional connectivity in promoting mutual prosperity.

He specifically encouraged Turkmenistan to utilize Pakistan’s strategic Gwadar and Karachi seaports more extensively to enhance trade and connectivity.

The two sides held detailed discussions on major regional projects, including the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line, and the regional fiber optic initiative. Chairman Gilani reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to these initiatives, which are vital for regional energy security and digital connectivity.

Foreign Minister Meredov, while appreciating Pakistan’s continued support, proposed the implementation of practical measures to advance strategic objectives.

These included increasing high-level visits, expanding economic cooperation, and exploring the import of Pakistani marble for the construction sector of Turkmenistan.

Both sides expressed confidence that ongoing collaboration and strategic dialogue would lead to stronger, mutually beneficial ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.