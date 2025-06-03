Pakistan Army, Hazara Police boost security for foreigners

In a significant development aimed at bolstering regional security, Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region, Nasir Mehmood Satti, held a key meeting with Commander of the 304 Brigade, Brigadier Hamid Kareem Baig, to discuss collaborative strategies for ensuring the safety of ongoing development projects, foreign workers, and tourists in the Hazara Division.

During the meeting, both sides engaged in a detailed exchange on enhancing operational coordination between the police and military to secure strategic development zones and facilitate a safer environment for international stakeholders and visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, DIG Nasir Mehmood Satti emphasized the importance of inter-agency cooperation, stating, “The Hazara Police, in close coordination with the Pakistan Army, is committed to strengthening security measures around development initiatives and foreign nationals. Security is a critical element for the success of any national development agenda.”

Brigadier Hamid Kareem Baig commended the proactive steps taken by the Hazara Police in maintaining law and order, particularly in areas witnessing increased development activity and tourism. He also acknowledged the department’s efforts in safeguarding international visitors and contributing to regional stability.

As a symbol of mutual appreciation and respect, Brigadier Hamid Kareem Baig presented a commemorative shield to DIG Hazara. In return, DIG Nasir Mehmood Satti presented a Hazara Police shield to the Commanding Officer on behalf of the department.

This collaboration marks a strengthened partnership between the police and armed forces, aimed at ensuring peace, progress, and the protection of national and international interests in the Hazara Region.