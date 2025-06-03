Nawaz Sharif Flyover set for inaugural

The Punjab government has successfully completed the state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Flyover at Khawaja Corporation Chowk, which is a significant milestone in Rawalpindi’s infrastructure development. The Rs. 2.1 billion project stands ready for formal inauguration on June 03, to revolutionize traffic flow in one of the city’s most busy areas.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally supervised the project’s progress, ensuring its timely completion as part of the government’s commitment to the city’s development.

The 1,915-foot-long, 52-foot-wide flyover flanks two 22-foot service roads on each side and forms a crucial link between Rawalpindi’s inner city and the Rawalpindi Ring Road network.

Engineered to handle approximately 80,000 vehicles daily, the flyover will dramatically improve travel along the Adiala Road corridor. The project includes complementary infrastructure upgrades, including a Rs. 1.93 billion road rehabilitation initiative from Khawaja Corporation to Gorakhpur, further enhancing regional connectivity.

Rana Qasim Ali, Executive Engineer of the Punjab Highways Department, confirmed APP that all structural work has been completed with minimal disruption to traffic.

“We’ve employed cutting-edge engineering techniques and optimal resource allocation to deliver this world-class infrastructure,” Rana Qasim said adding that located at one of the busiest areas of the city, the project went on with round the clock work, uninterrupted traffic flow through diversion plans and accelerated pace of civil works.

The flyover has been named in honor of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s contributions to Punjab’s development Its inauguration will usher in a new era of commutation for Rawalpindi residents, significantly reducing travel times and congestion in the area.

The project stands as a testament to the Punjab government’s vision for modern, efficient urban infrastructure that serves the needs of its citizens.

Federal and provincial ministers, parliamentarians and other notables are expected to attend the inaugural ceremony.