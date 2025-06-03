Govt files review plea with NEPRA to reassess KE’s tariff structure

Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Monday announced that the government has submitted a review petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) for reassessing K-Electric’s (KE) tariff structure. In a tweet, after the Power Division officially filed the request for reassessing K-Electric’s (KE) tariff structure, the minister said that Pakistan’s power sector cannot afford to encourage the incompetence of any private or public company. He explained that raising tariffs should not be used as a way to cover up operational shortcomings. “Our request for revision is responsible,” the minister stated. “It is aimed at promoting a sustainable and healthy power distribution system.” The Power Division hopes that the revision process will be transparent and fair.